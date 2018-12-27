LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Need For Speed': Piyush Goyal Declares Train 18 to be India's Fastest

Once commissioned, Train 18 will replace Shatabdi trains and will initially run from Delhi to Varanasi.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2018, 5:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Need For Speed': Piyush Goyal Declares Train 18 to be India's Fastest
Seen here is India's fastest train: Train 18. (Image: Special Arrangement)
New Delhi: Even as plans are afoot to get bullet trains in India, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, extolling the rapid strides made by Railway, on Wednesday tweeted a video of Train 18, India’s fastest train, cruising at 180 km/hr.

“Need for Speed: Train 18 seen cruising at a sustained 180Km/h, officially becoming the fastest train in India,” he said.




Train 18, manufactured by ICF Chennai at a cost of Rs 100 crore, recently became India's fastest train by hitting speeds of over 180 kmph during a trial run on a section of the Delhi-Rajdhani route.

The gleaming blue-nosed train comes fitted with amenities at par with the best in the world — from on-board WiFi to a GPS-based passenger information system, touch-free bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points and a climate control system that adjusts the temperature according to occupancy and weather.

The train will have two executive compartments which will have 52 seats each and trailer coaches will have 78 seats each. The executive class will have rotating seats to match the direction of the train.

Once commissioned, Train 18 will replace Shatabdi trains and will initially run from Delhi to Varanasi.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram