Need Info on COVID Vaccination? You Can Now Find It on Aarogya Setu app

The data and information on Coronavirus vaccination are now available on Aarogya Setu app after the integration of Co-WIN, the Centre's Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network, with the contact tracing app.

The Centre had launched the Co-WIN app to streamline the process of vaccination and monitor those already inoculated in India.

"Need information on COVID19 Vaccination. COWIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view COWIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have read at least one dose of COVID19 Vaccination," posted the official Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app.

To receive a shot, a person should register himself/herself on Co-WIN using their mobile number, Aadhar or any other document of identity. S/he will then be expected to visit the vaccination centre as per the schedule.

After a person receives the first dose, Co-Win generates a digital vaccination certificate. The certificate also acts as a reminder for the second dose, following which, the final certificate is given.

In his address to the chief ministers on January 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised the importance of maintaining the realtime vaccination data. He had also urged chief ministers to ensure all the vaccination-related data were uploaded to the Co-WIN app.

In the first week of January, the Centre had approved two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- for the emergency use as the virus wreaked havoc. While Covishield has been developed by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India with Oxford University, Bharat Biotech, a local firm, developed Covaxin. India had also decided to carry out the vaccination drive in phases, starting with healthcare and frontline workers.

On Sunday, India became the third country, only behind the United States and the United Kingdom, to administer the most number of shots against the deadly coronavirus in the world, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Over 58 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated in the first phase of the countrywide vaccination programme, the government has said.