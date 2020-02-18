Need More Funds to Assess Status of Migratory Species, Says Global Wildlife Convention's Top Official

Gandhinagar: The United Nations Environment Programme's global convention on conservation of migratory wild animals (CMS) needs more funding to accurately assess the status of wildlife that have been listed under the most protected species list, Amy Fraenkal, executive secretary of CMS, told News18.com.

A preliminary analysis, which Fraenkal said cannot be relied on much right now but showed trends, said there was a 73 per cent decline in the individual species that were listed under Appendix I of the global CMS treaty and 48 per cent decline in species listed under Appendix II. The same analysis also showed stable or increasing population trends for 14 per cent animals under Appendix I and 18 per cent of those under Appendix II.

“The issue is we did not get funding. What we need to know more of is how the migratory species are doing, what their status really is and for that, we need financial support. We have partners that we can work with across countries but we need financial support. We did our own report with internal resources and got a snapshot, however, it is a preliminary,” Fraenkal told News18.com.

Species, threatened with extinction, were included in Appendix I at the triennial global meet on CMS while those whose conservation status is unfavourable have been included in Appendix II. Once a wild animal has been included in Appendix I, countries part of the ranges of these wild animals have to push for greater habitat protection, prohibit 'taking of such species' by preventing the species' hunting, poaching and trade. Range countries of those animals listed under Appendix II are being encouraged to sign regional and bilateral agreements on cooperation.

A note by the CMS Secretariat said a study on the conservation status of migratory species under CMS protection has never been undertaken. A report was envisioned at the previous CMS global meet at Manila, Philippines. However, adequate resources were not available for a full review. “While the preliminary nature of the review suggests caution in drawing conclusions from the report at this stage, areas for its further development have been identified and are proposed to the Conference of Parties for its consideration,” the note said.

