Need Oath-taking Advisory for Law Makers, Maharashtra Governor Tells Vice President

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday urged Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to come up with an advisory for maintaining the sanctity of oath-taking process by law-makers.

Koshyari observed some newly-elected members ofParliament/ state legislatures are departing from the prescribed form of language for oath-taking and adding namesof their party leaders or venerable personalities while reading oaths. Koshyari's demand came against the backdrop of Naidu, the Rajya Sabha chairman, expressing his disapproval overBJP's Udayanraje Bhosale raising slogans like 'Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji' after taking oath as an MP recently.

The governor has raised this demand in his letters tothe presiding officers of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, the Raj Bhavan has said in a release. He said such advisory needed to be adhered to in the context of the form and oath being read out by members.

Such directions were needed to preserve the "sanctity and dignity" of the oath taking process, the governor wrote. "Adding names of party leaders or any other person to whom members owe their faith or allegiance, to the format ofthe oath taking, violates the sanctity of oath taking process," stated Koshyari.

The governor recalled that he had had to personally intervene and direct some of the members being sworn in asministers in Maharashtra to repeat their oath strictly as per the prescribed format without any addition or deletion. The governor said the issue of departure by members from the prescribed format for the oath need to be examinedand deliberated upon.

Last year, Koshyarihad made Congress' K C Padvirepeat his oath as a minister in the Maharashtra government in a prescribed format, after the latter had thanked hisconstituents and party leaders while being sworn in.