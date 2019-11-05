Need Some Cool, Quirky Ideas to Conserve Water? We’ve Got You Covered

When was the last time you stood up for a social cause? Well if you have, great but if you haven’t, here’s your chance. Unless you’re living under a rock, you know that India is facing a water crisis and if we don’t do some course correction now, top metropolitans may not be left with access to clean drinking water in a few years.

In order to make the first move, here are some inspirational stories by people who took charge and faced the water crisis head on.

Converting Waste into Water

Water wastage is an issue that needs proper care and management. But have you ever heard of converting plastic waste into pure, clean drinking water? That is exactly what two final year students from IIT-Bombay have done. Anurag Meena and Satyendra Meena have come up with a machine that will provide you with 300 ml drinking water in exchange for used plastic bottles and cans. Called the ‘Swachh’ machines, these have found funds and are in the process of development.

Helping Drought-struck Farmers

This is the story of Amla Ruia, a social activist from Mumbai. Geography didn’t bind her even a little bit as she has been pivotal in helping drought-struck farmers in Rajasthan create their own water resources by teaching them traditional water harvesting techniques. She is the founder of Aakar Charitable Trust, an NGO which is responsible for creating over 100 check dams for farmers in rural areas.

The Tyre Trick

This trick is so simple and effective that you can implement it right away in the comforts of your home. Dr Anumakonda Jagadeesh from Vellore, Tamil Nadu always wondered regarding the extra water that was wasted while plants were being watered. This led to a radical idea. Instead of using earthen pots for flowers and plants which facilitate evaporation, he started using rubber tyre tubes filled with soil as the foundation. Not only are they cheaper, they also react lesser to sunlight and thus, cause less evaporation. Try it in your backyard or balcony today!

These quirky ideas aside, even a small conscious step from your end will make a huge difference. Go ahead and start conserving water, and don’t forget to spread the word.

