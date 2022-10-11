Need Tailored Medical Insurance Product for Middle Class: NITI Aayog Member Paul

NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul on Tuesday underscored the need for a tailored medical insurance product for the middle class in the country, saying only 6.8 per cent of individuals have private insurance. NITI Aayog has been talking about this “missing middle” of 30-40 crore who need insurance, Paul said at ‘FICCI HEAL 2022’ organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Addressing a session on the ‘role of healthcare in driving India’s economic growth’, Paul said the public healthcare is being operationalised. He alluded to the two major medium-term investment programmes in the infrastructure front: Rs 77,000 crore of total grant to be disbursed over five years for primary health care, infrastructure and diagnostics under the 15th Finance Commission.

The other is Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission, which has Rs 64,000 crore for disbursal over five years for infrastructure development. If you add this up and divide by the number of districts, each district has a potential of Rs 200 crore of investment over five years, he said.

Paul also noted that Medical Value Travel is a high priority for the government, and “major engagement and facilitators enablers would come up in a short span of time”.

He also encouraged the private sector to take greater responsibility in PG training and develop infrastructure to cater to the country’s healthcare needs and opportunities. Healthcare infrastructure cannot be developed by public sector alone, the NITI Aayog member added.

