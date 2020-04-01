Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Need to Build Manufacturing Base for PPE and Ventilators, Says Niti CEO Amitabh Kant

Kant, who heads the empowered group on coordinating with private sector NGOs and international organisations for the Covid-19 pandemic, was chairing the second meeting with representatives of industry.

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2020, 9:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Need to Build Manufacturing Base for PPE and Ventilators, Says Niti CEO Amitabh Kant
File photo of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said there is a need to build a manufacturing base for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators not only for the Covid-19 outbreak but for the future as well.

Kant, who heads the empowered group on coordinating with private sector NGOs and international organisations for the Covid-19 pandemic, was chairing the second meeting with representatives of industry.

"There is a need to build a manufacturing base for PPEs & ventilators not only for #COVID19 response but for the future as well, in line with our objective of accelerating the #MakeInIndia resolve," the Niti Aayog said in a tweet quoting Kant.

The group headed by Kant is one of the 11 empowered groups of officers constituted by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla for planning and ensuring implementation of Covid-19 response activities.

Kant brought to notice of the Empowered Committee 6 for Covid-19 that augmenting supply of oxygen is the need of the hour and will be key, hand in hand with manufacturing ventilators during this period, it added.

CII Director General Chandrajit Bannerjee updated the committee on the various Covid-19 response measures being taken, including healthcare product augmentation, policy inputs, relief and information dissemination taken up by industry body CII and its affiliated industry leaders.

Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta - The Medicity, Naresh Trehan informed the committee on the important safety protocols and features required in ventilators for efficient management of Covid -19 patients, it added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram