'Unacceptable, Worrisome': Manmohan Singh Slams Govt on Declining GDP Growth Rate

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Friday said the current state of the Indian economy was “unacceptable” soon after the second quarter’s growth numbers revealed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had hit the lowest point in six years.

Terming the decline from 5% to 4.5% as worrisome, Singh said, “The sharp decline of GDP from 5% in Q1 to 4.5% in Q2 is worrisome. Mere changes in economic policies will not help revive the economy.”

Singh was delivering his valedictory address at a national conclave on economy in New Delhi.

Among the sectors that took a hit this quarter is the manufacturing industry that witnessed negative growth in the second quarter as the sector grew at -1%.

Pointing to the “palpable climate of fear in our society” as the reason behind the drastic fall in growth rate, Singh said government's current policies have driven industrialists, bankers, policymakers and regulators into a state of stasis.

“The (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi government seems to view everything and everyone through a tainted prism of suspicion and distrust through which, every policy of previous governments was considered of bad intent, every loan sanctioned was undeserving...and so on,” said Singh, urging his successor to nurture a harmonious environment conducive to economic growth.

"A nation’s state of the economy is also a reflection of the state of its society. An economy is a function of the numerous exchanges and social interactions among the people and institutions," he said. "Mutual trust and self-confidence are the bedrock of societal transactions that fosters economic growth. Our social fabric of trust and confidence is now torn and ruptured."

Singh said "no one today that can deny the sharp slowdown in India’s economy and its disastrous consequences, particularly for farmers, youth and the poor".

"But it is my belief that mere changes in economic policy alone will not help revive the economy. We need to change the current climate in our society from one of fear to one of confidence for our economy to start growing robustly again," he said.

Singh, who was among the first to criticise the current government's 2016 decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, reiterated that the move had paralysed the economy.

The government data released on Friday showed that the nominal GDP growth for the second quarter also fell to 6.1% as compared to 8% in the previous quarter. The GVA growth also dipped to 4.3% in comparison with 4.9% in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year.

This is the fifth consecutive quarter to have witnessed a fall. Ahead of the release of the numbers, government data released showed that the output of eight core infrastructure industries contracted by 5.8% in October, indicating the severity of the economic slowdown.

