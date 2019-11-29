Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Need to Change People's Perception About Police, Says Home Minister Amit Shah in Lucknow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was addressing the concluding session of the All-India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) in Lucknow.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 8:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Need to Change People's Perception About Police, Says Home Minister Amit Shah in Lucknow
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lucknow on Friday. (Image: Twitter/@AmitShah)

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday stressed the need for bringing a change in people's perception about the police force and vice versa.

"It is our responsibility to see that people's perception of police and police perception of people is changed," the home minister said addressing the concluding session of the All-India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) here.

"When we are sitting here and talking about narcotics control, smuggling, terrorism, Naxalism, fake currency and routine law and order, perhaps we do not know that the success that we are looking at has been at the cost of sacrifice of more than 35,000 jawans," he said.

The two-day congress was inaugurated by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram