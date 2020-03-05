Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Need to Create Right Image': NSA Doval Asks Police to Act Fairly & Uphold Democracy

He was addressing a conference of young superintendents of police from across the country.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
'Need to Create Right Image': NSA Doval Asks Police to Act Fairly & Uphold Democracy
He was addressing a conference of young superintendents of police from across the country.

Gurgaon: If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails, said National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday.

He was addressing a conference of young superintendents of police from across the country.

"Law making is the most sacrosanct job in democracy. You (police personnel) are enforcers of that law. If you fail, democracy fails," Doval said at the event organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), a police think-tank under the Union home ministry.

Doval said in a democracy it is extremely important to be totally dedicated to the law. "You should be doing things fairly and objectively and it is also important that you are seen as credible," Doval said.

It is also important that "we are able to create the right perception (of police among the masses)", he added.

This should be done because perception provides confidence to the people and that enhances trust that makes people psychologically more secure, Doval said.

