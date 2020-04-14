Take the pledge to vote

Need to Endure Some Hardship Today for Better Tomorrow, Says Venkaiah Naidu on Extended Lockdown

He appealed to the people to rise to the occasion with enhanced commitment to beat the challenge of the virus.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2020, 2:53 PM IST
Need to Endure Some Hardship Today for Better Tomorrow, Says Venkaiah Naidu on Extended Lockdown
File photo of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of coronavirus lockdown till May 3, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the country needs to endure some hardship today for a better tomorrow.

"It's upon us to decide the duration of this fight. We need to endure some hardship today for a better tomorrow. It is now in the hands of the people and all concerned to ensure desired results from 'lockdown 2.0'," he said in a series of tweets.

He appealed to the people to rise to the occasion with enhanced commitment to beat the challenge of the virus.

"PM's announcement is the best possible course in the given circumstances. The Prime Minister has duly articulated concerns about livelihoods of vulnerable sections assuring that they will be taken care of in the best possible way. I fondly hope the governments will formulate and execute necessary measures for benefit of these sections including farmers and farm workers," the vice president said.

People should realise that final exit from lockdown depends on how well we behave during these testing times to contain the behaviour and spread of the virus.

He said it highlights the widely-held view that there is no room for complacency even as our country did well so far and the gains of 'lockdown 1.0' need to be sustained.

"The prime minister's announcement today extending the lockdown reflects the concerns of the people and other stakeholders at this stage of our collective fight against coronavirus," Naidu said.

