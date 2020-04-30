Need to Handhold Investors, Says PM Modi as India Seeks to Woo Companies Leaving China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a "comprehensive" meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into India as well as to promote local investments in order to give a boost to the economy against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting comes as the government sees an opportunity to attract to India companies that are looking to move out of China after its handling of coronavirus as well as other impacted countries to diversify their supply chains.

An official statement said the meeting discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote more "plug and play" infrastructure in the existing industrial lands, plots or estates in the country and provide necessary financing support.

During the meeting, Modi directed all concerned that action should be taken for a more proactive approach to "handhold" the investors, to look into their problems and help them in getting all the necessary central and state clearances in a time-bound manner.

The meeting also discussed various strategies to bring investments into India on fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sector.

At least two states – Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu – have already appointed committees to look into attracting foreign investors.

