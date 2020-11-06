Need to Promote Use of Face Masks to Check Spread of Covid-19: Kejriwal Amid Rising Cases in Delhi

With Delhi facing the third wave of COVID-19 , Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that there was a need to promote wearing of face masks as a movement to check the spread of virus. Inaugurating a PWD project to strengthen Rohtak road in Mundka, the chief minister said he hoped that just as people faced the first two waves of coronavirus , they would face the third wave too and that it will end soon.

"Till there is a medicine for corona, face masks are the medicine. These are the biggest protection against COVID-19 infection. We need to promote wearing face masks as a movement," he said. Citing the arrival of 32,000 Indians from virus-hit countries in March as well people coming from different parts of the country, he noted that Delhi faced a tough situation.

On the issue of air pollution, he said air quality in Delhi remains good from January till mid-October but worsens after that due to stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and UP. Delhi has provided an alternative in the form of a chemical developed by the Pusa Institute that converts stubble into manure. Next year there should not be any excuse by Punjab, Haryana and UP and stubble burning should stop, he said.

If needed, the Delhi government or Pusa Institute may give the chemical (bio decomposer) to the states where stubble is burnt, he said. PWD minister Satyendar Jain said strengthening of the 13.33 Km stretch of Rohtak Road from Jakhira to Delhi Border is scheduled to finish in six months but he would ensue that efforts are made to wrap it up in four months instead.

