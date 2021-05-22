'Need to Reserve Beds for PM, Prez': Delhi HC on PIL Seeking Intervention in 'VIP Culture' for Covid Care

The Delhi High court on Friday mandated that beds for the treatment of VIPs like the Prime Minister and President need to be reserved at hospitals.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh was hearing a PIL calling for a centralized and transparent system to help Covid infected patients locate a bed as most hospitals follow a VIP culture when allocating beds.

Addressing the matter, a panel of judges said that, “If the Prime Minister of India or the President needs treatment, you have to keep a bed reserved for him in a hospital. That category has to be there. You can’t say no,”.

The public interest litigation filed last month Delhi resident Manjit Singh, who works in the hospitality industry argued that amidst a medical emergency concerning Covid, “there should be some mechanism to ensure that allocation of beds to Covid-19 patients in the hospitals is not arbitrary and unreasonable”.

Also Read: Malnourishment in 11% of Karnataka’s Kids Worrisome Amid Fear of Third Covid-19 Wave, Say Experts

The court said it understands the petitioner’s concerns which are genuine and kept the petition along with other Covid-19 related matters for May 24.

No further order is needed, the high court said as a response to the plea asserting that it had already passed various orders in Covid-19 related matters including directions to the hospitals to provide data on availability and occupancy of beds.

The high court had earlier issued notice and sought the Delhi government’s stand on the petition. The bench said it has been passing orders and looking into it and trying to cap charges of hospitals. Regarding the plea to set up help desks at hospitals, the court said they are already there at the receptions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here