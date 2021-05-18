Need to Save Villages from Covid-19, Efforts on to Ramp Up Vaccine Supply, Says PM Modi

Describing state and district officials as “field commanders" in the fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said localised containment zones, aggressive testing and sharing correct and complete information with people are weapons to defeat the pandemic.

“In the battle against this virus, our weapons are local containment zone, aggressive testing and sending correct and complete information to the people,” he said during the virtual meeting which was attended by district magistrates from 46 districts across nine states.

PM Modi said they were free to innovate to suit their local requirements and asked them to share their feedback about any change in policy without any inhibition.

“Continuous efforts are being made to increase the supply of Covid vaccines on a large scale. Health Ministry is streamlining the system and process of vaccination. Attempt is being made to give a schedule of next 15 days to the states in advance," the Prime Minister said.

He added that rapid work is being done to install oxygen plants in hospitals in every district of the country through PM Cares fund. These plants have already started functioning in many hospitals, he said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated the strategy to curb Covid cases in the rural parts of the country.

“Last time, we didn’t shut the farming sector. I was astonished to see how villagers were maintaining social distancing in the fields. Villages grasp the information and modify it according to their needs. This is the strength of villages," the Prime Minister said.

While highlighting the fact that Covid cases are decreasing in the country, PM Modi warned against letting guard down. “Currently, there is a dip in the number of Covid-19 cases in some states while increase in others. As the cases are decreasing, we need to be more alert. I have been requesting in the meetings which were held in last one year that our fight is to save every single life," he said.

