Lockdowns Shouldn't Hamper Vaccine Drive: PM Modi Reviews Covid-19 Situation With Top Ministers

In view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed public health response in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic and directed help and guidance to the states about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure.

He also reviewed about the progress of vaccination drive and the roadmap for scaling up the production on vaccines in the next few months. “He was informed that around 17.7 crore vaccines have been supplied to the states," a statement from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) reads.

While reviewing about the state-wise trends on Covid-19 vaccine wastage, the Prime Minister said there is a need to sensitise states that the speed of vaccination does not come down. “Citizens should be facilitated for vaccination despite lockdowns and healthcare workers involved in vaccination must not be diverted for other duties," it added.

He was briefed that around 31 per cent of eligible population over the age of 45 has been given at least one dose.

Meanwhile, Modi also reviewed about the availability of medicines. He was briefed about the rapid augmenting of production of medicines including Remdesivir. “The need to ensure quick and holistic containment measures were also discussed. The Prime Minister noted that an advisory was sent to the states to identify districts of concern where case positivity is 10 per cent or more and bed occupancy is more than 60 per cent on either oxygen supported or ICU beds," it reads.

Several Union Ministers like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya and other top officials were present in the review meeting via video conferencing.

India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new Covid-19 infections and 3,980 deaths, taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 per cent, the data showed.

