Need to Think of Economic Revival amid Covid-19 Lockdown, Says Sharad Pawar

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, there is need to look into economic revival by resuming activities in Maharashtra's industrial centres, NCPchief and former Union minister Sharad Pawar said on Friday.

He added that a decision on extension of lockdown, inforce till July 31, must be made after assessing the ground situation and taking people into confidence, adding that caremust be taken to ensure cases don't rise.

"Like the health crisis prevailing now, the countryand the state may face a financial crisis too. Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nagpur are important centres of industries inthe state. Revival of industries needs to be thought about," Pawar told reporters here after reviewing the outbreaksituation in the district.

He said migrant workers, who had returned to theirnative states during the lockdown, are desirous of coming back to Maharashtra, and how they can return must be given a thought.

"There is a need to take care of reviving thestate's economy by resuming industrial activities in full capacity in the time to come. We are trying to understandthese issues," Pawar said.

The NCP supremo said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerayhad concentrated for the past few months on tackling the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai, which was necessary as it was abig city, and the situation had improved in the metropolis.

However, Thackeray will come to Nashik and he alsowants to visit other parts of the state, Pawar added.

Queried on whether Maharashtra had got benefits fromthe Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to fight the downturn due to the outbreak, Pawar said ventilators and PPEkits had been received by the state to some extent.

"But nothing has been added to our knowledge as yetwith regard to the package," Pawar said.

He attributed the rise in cases to increase in tests,and added the state health department would increase beds for Covid-19 patients in the days to come.