Need to Transcend Personal Ambitions: CJI Dipak Misra Breaks Silence on Dissent by SC Judges
The CJI underlined the news to “transcend one’s personal ambitions” and suggest “constructive checks” in order to effect change.
File photo of CJI Dipak Misra. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, who faced severe criticism from four senior-most SC judges in January this year regarding administrative matters of the top court, made an indirect reference to the issue in his address on the occasion of the Independence Day.
"There may be some elements who try to weaken the institution," but the judiciary will refuse to succumb, Chief Justice Misra said in an apparent reference to discordant voices coming from within the top judiciary and outside.
To “criticise, attack and destroy a system is quite easy... what is difficult and challenging is to transform it to a performing one", Misra said on Wednesday after unfurling the flag on the Supreme Court premises.
The CJI underlined the news to “transcend one’s personal ambitions” and suggest “constructive checks” in order to effect change.
"Positive and concrete reforms must be undertaken with responsibility," Misra added.
Earlier in January, in an unprecedented step, the four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court held a press conference to raise certain grievances about the administrative orders of the CJI.
The judges had said they were discharging their debt to the nation and that addressing media was their last resort.
(With agency inputs)
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
