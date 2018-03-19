English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Need to Understand Difference Between Rohingya Refugees and Infiltrators, Says RSS Veteran
Also terming all castes and communities an integral part of Hindu society, veteran RSS leader Suresh Chandra in his address at the Jagrat Hindu Sangam programme at Pokhran, said that if one part of the system gets weak, the entire society gets weaker.
Image for representation.
Jaipur: Noting that Swami Vivekananda had termed India as a shelter for all religions, a senior RSS leader on Sunday said that the country had admitted Jews, Parsis etc but given the larger number of Rohingyas trying to enter the country, understanding the difference between refugee and infiltrators was important.
Also terming all castes and communities an integral part of Hindu society, veteran RSS leader Suresh Chandra in his address at the Jagrat Hindu Sangam programme at Pokhran, said that if one part of the system gets weak, the entire society gets weaker.
A united Hindu society is the solution to all problems existing in India and RSS is working hard to accomplish this goal, he added.
"We should work for the progress and development of the nation," he said, adding that had this principle been followed by all nations, there wouldn't have been terror activities across the globe.
"As and when India is marching on development path, the anti-national forces are getting active and trying to weaken the nation and we need to work to preserve our trust on religion," he added.
Pokhran, the site of India's nuclear tests on Sunday, saw thousands of RSS workers marching as a show of strength.
The 'Jagrat Hindu Mahasangam' was organised on the first day of the Hindu New Year with Maj. Gen G.D. Bakshi (retd.) the chief guest, while Parshugiriji Maharaja from June Akhada, Haridwar chaired the programme.
Also Watch
Also terming all castes and communities an integral part of Hindu society, veteran RSS leader Suresh Chandra in his address at the Jagrat Hindu Sangam programme at Pokhran, said that if one part of the system gets weak, the entire society gets weaker.
A united Hindu society is the solution to all problems existing in India and RSS is working hard to accomplish this goal, he added.
"We should work for the progress and development of the nation," he said, adding that had this principle been followed by all nations, there wouldn't have been terror activities across the globe.
"As and when India is marching on development path, the anti-national forces are getting active and trying to weaken the nation and we need to work to preserve our trust on religion," he added.
Pokhran, the site of India's nuclear tests on Sunday, saw thousands of RSS workers marching as a show of strength.
The 'Jagrat Hindu Mahasangam' was organised on the first day of the Hindu New Year with Maj. Gen G.D. Bakshi (retd.) the chief guest, while Parshugiriji Maharaja from June Akhada, Haridwar chaired the programme.
Also Watch
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aggression's Fine, We Don't Want Robots, Says Brett Lee
- 'Always Trusted Dinesh Karthik's Ability to Finish Game'
- My Design Language Taking On Fresher Voice: Manish Malhotra
- Meghan Markle 'Missing' Online Friends After Surrendering Social Media Accounts
- Esha Deol Reveals First Look of Short Film; See Picture