Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Need to Wed Costs Hyderabad Doctor Rs 12.45 Lakh as 4 Dupe Her on Matrimonial Website

Police said they recovered 18 mobile phones and frozen Rs 3,05,076 in the bank accounts provided by the accused.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
matrimony matrimonial ad wedding marriage bride
Image credit: Reuters (Representative)

Hyderabad: Four foreigners -- a Nigerian and three from Nepal -- have been arrested here for allegedly duping a city-based doctor of Rs 12.45 lakh in a matrimonial 'fraud', police said on Wednesday.

The four, in the age group of 24-36, were nabbed from Delhi based on a complaint by the doctor, a divorcee, who had registered her profile on a matrimonial website, they said adding a hunt was on for another Nigerian.

One of the accused, who had also posted a profile on the website, established contact with her through WhatsApp posing as an orthopedic surgeon working in the UK and said he would marry her, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

After a few days, the accused informed her he was sending expensive gifts like gold jewellery, high-end phone, wrist watch and dollars through courier.

However, impersonating himself as a Customs official and later as a courier person, he contacted the woman and made her deposit Rs 12.45 lakh into bank accounts in two installments to claim the gifts.

Police said they recovered 18 mobile phones and frozen Rs 3,05,076 in the bank accounts provided by the accused.

