English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Need Wider G7-Style Group with China, India and Turkey, Says Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin, who was speaking at an economic forum in Russia's Far East, said he could not imagine an effective international organisation without China or India.
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.(Image: AP)
Loading...
Vladivostok: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was ready to host a meeting of the G7/G8 group of nations, and would welcome a wider format featuring Turkey, India and China.
Putin, who was speaking at an economic forum in Russia's Far East, said he could not imagine an effective international organisation without China or India.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chris Pratt Opens Up About His Bond with Tom Holland, Says ‘I Just Love Him’
- The Kapil Sharma Show Star Kiku Sharda Charged 78,650 for a Cup of Cappuccino and Tea in Bali
- Watch: This Pakistani Pop Singer is Threatening PM Narendra Modi With Snakes and Alligators
- Old Video of Bikers Without Helmets Walking their Bikes Goes Viral After New Traffic Rules
- Android 10: Forget Dark Mode, the New Emojis are the Real Deal
Photogallery
Loading...