Neel Daman Khatri (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Neel Daman Khatri is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Narela constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Neel Daman Khatri's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 49 years old.

His total declared assets are 5.7 crore which includes Rs. 3.4 crore in moveable assets and 2.3 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 20.3 lakh of which Rs. 4.7 lakh is self income. Neel Daman Khatri's has total liabilities of Rs. 1.3 crore.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Narela are: Neel Daman Khatri (BJP), Mahender Chaudhary (BSP), Sharad Kumar (AAP), Siddharth Kundu (INC), Chand Ram (RAJSP), Nar Singh (SHP), Ramesh Kumar (BSNP), Rajbala Saini (LSP), Suresh Kumar (PPID), Sulesh Kumar (AAPP), Aditi (IND).

