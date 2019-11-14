Neelam Sahni Takes Charges as First Woman Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh after State's Bifurcation

Amaravati: Senior IAS officer Neelam Sahni on Wednesday took over the office of the chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh, becoming the first woman in that post. She succeeded Neerab Kumar.

"I will do my best to develop the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy," she said after taking charge.

Sahni belongs to the 1984 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and was in central services since 2018, working as a secretary in the social justice department.

Sahni started her career as a sub-collector in Krishna District in united Andhra Pradesh, then serving as collector in different districts and as secretary in various departments.

While Sathi Nair and Minni Mathew have served as chief secretaries in united Andhra, Sahni is the first to hold the post after the bifurcation of the state.

The government recently transferred chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam to the Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development Institute at Bapatla, with the additional charge given to Kumar.

