Neelkanth Sabhagruh Sanctified by Mahant Swami Maharaj at BAPS Swaminarayan Nashik Mandir

A grand Neelkanth Sabhagruh, with a capacity of 1,200 people, was on Thursday sanctified by Mahant Swami Maharaj at the grand stone-carved BAPS Swaminarayan Nashik Mandir by offering morning puja rituals.

The Sabhagruh has been named after Swaminarayan’s name ‘Neelkanth’ who visited and sanctified Maharashtra’s ancient holy city Nashik by taking bath in the sacred river Godavari. ‘Neelkanth’ blessed the city and prayed for its prosperity and happiness.

An idol (murti) of ‘Neelkanth’ in a blessing pose forms part of the stage façade. The Sabhagruh has a balcony with unique facilities for women.

The work on Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Swaminarayan Mandir in Panchavati, which has been going on for the past four years, has now been completed.

Sadhu Tirthaswarupdas who took part in the temple processions earlier said this is an important week for Nashik.

The temple’s structure is carved out of stone and has walkways around the central shrine to allow worshipers to circumambulate the shrine. Moreover, the decorative designs using marble makes walking through the corridors of the temple incredibly enriching. “The stones used to carve the temple have the power to withstand the passage of hundreds of years. That has been the case with ancient temples across the country,” Sadhu Tirthaswarupdas had said.

Immaculate Ramayana and Mahabharata carvings are adding charm to the temple. This form of narrative technique has been at the forefront of the country’s civilizational history and can be seen from Angkor Wat to the caves of Ajanta and Ellora. “The Ramayana carvings on the temple wall make for a glorious viewing. It has been crafted by the best sculptors in the country. We have seen such works in numerous temples and here, too, you can become witness to the recital of the epic,” he said

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here