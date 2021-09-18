Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Crosses Rs 5 Cr on Day One of e-Auction, Lovlina's Gloves Fetches 1.9 Cr

The ongoing bids for Neeraj Chopra’s javelin have crossed Rs 5 crore, a day after the e-auction of the gold winning javelin began with Rs 1 crore. The star Indian javelin thrower had gifted his sports equipment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several such prized gifts were opened for e-auction on the PM’s birthday. The proceeds of the auction will go to ‘Namami Gange’ project.

On the very first day, the bids have fetched over Rs 10-crore, with 19 days still to go. According to a report in Times on India, of the 11 bids for woman pugilist Lovlina Borgohain’s Olympic bronze winning pair of gloves, the highest was worth Rs 1.92 crore till Friday evening against the base price of Rs 80 lakh.

Paralympic gold winner and world record holder Sumit Antil’s javelin bid, also with a base price of Rs 1 crore, was at Rs 1,00,08,000. Next highest bid was worth Rs 1,00,00,100 for women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal’s stick against the base price of Rs 80-lakh even though her team finished fourth.

The auction also includes an acrylic painting on two panels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi with a tricolor background, which has been priced for Rs 25 lakh. Several other paintings that artists gifted to PM Modi on various occasions are being auctioned, the based price for the artworks ranged from Rs 3 lakh-Rs 25 lakh.

There are also other models of important buildings, sculptures, paintings, and souvenirs that the PM received from visiting dignitaries and during important functions over the last two years.

