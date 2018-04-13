GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NEET 2018 Admit Cards Expected Anytime Soon at cbseneet.nic.in; Exam on 6th May 2018

Candidates who have applied for NEET UG 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to download their Admit Cards as soon as it is made available by CBSE.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 13, 2018, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NEET 2018 Admit Cards Expected Anytime Soon at cbseneet.nic.in; Exam on 6th May 2018
Screen grab of official website of NEET.
NEET 2018 Admit Cards are expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education anytime soon on the official website for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2018 – cbseneet.nic.in. As per the official exam schedule given on the website, NEET 2018 Admit Cards are to be released in second week of April. Candidates who have applied for NEET UG 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to download their Admit Cards as soon as it is made available by CBSE.

It is notable that CBSE will not send NEET UG 2018 Admit Cards via post as the same will be emailed in pdf format on the registered email ids of NEET aspirants. The Admit Card will carry important instructions and information like Examination Centre, Roll Number and others.

Candidates need to carry the Admit Card on the exam day along with a recent Passport Size photograph, for verification purpose. On the NEET 2018 exam day - Sunday, 6th May 2018 – the entry to the examination hall will begin at 7:30AM and invigilators will check the Admit Cards from 7:30AM to 9:45AM. Nobody will be allowed entry after 9:30AM.

Test booklets will be distributed at 9:45 AM and seal could be broken at 9:55 AM.

The test will commence at 10AM and conclude at 1PM.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Recommended For You