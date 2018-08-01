GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Candidates awaiting the NEET 2018 AIQ 2nd Allotment result can visit the official website to check the allotment results

Contributor Content

Updated:August 1, 2018, 7:18 PM IST
NEET 2018 All India Quota Counseling: 2nd Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in, Reporting Begins Tomorrow, 2nd August to 8th August 2018
(Image: News18.com)
NEET 2018 All India Quota Counseling 2nd allotment result has been released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on its official website mcc.nic.in.

MCC has released the allotment letters for candidates who’ve made it to the 2nd Allotment list. Candidates awaiting the NEET 2018 AIQ 2nd Allotment result can visit the official website to check the allotment results or click on the below mentioned url:
https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/home/ShowPdf?Type=50C9E8D5FC98727B4BBC93CF5D64A68DB647F04F&ID=08A35293E09F508494096C1C1B3819EDB9DF50DB

The allotment letters can be downloaded by following the instructions given below:
How download Allotment letter Round 2?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://mcc.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Allotment Letter Round 2’ on the left side of page
Step 3 – Enter details like Roll number and security code mentioned
Step 4 – Click on Submit
Step 5 - Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/Home/Result
Candidates who’ve been allotted a seat need to report for admission from tomorrow, i.e. 2nd August to 8th August 2018.

Candidates need to bring the below mentioned documents at the time of reporting:
1. Admit Cards of Exam issued by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
2. Result letter issued by CBSE.
3. Date of birth Certificate
4.12th class certificate
5. Mark sheet of class 12th
6. Passport size photograph (8 Photographs)
7. Provisional allotment letter generated on-line
8. Aadhaar/ PAN/ Driving License/ Passport as a Identity Proof

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
