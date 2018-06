NEET 2018 All India Quota Counseling First Round Seat Allotment Results Today at mcc.nic.in, Stay Tuned!

NEET All India Quota Counseling First Round Seat Allotment Results are scheduled to be released today by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its official website - mcc.nic.in The MCC began online registration of NEET 2018 counseling for 15% All India Quota seats on 13th June 2018 last week for candidates seeking admissions to Medical and Dental courses in Health Sciences institutes across the country.Candidates were allowed to register till 18th June and Choice-Filling & Locking options were made available on 19th June. MCC was scheduled to do the Seat Processing on 20th and 21st June based on candidate registrations and data.Candidates who had registered successfully must keep a close tab on the MCC online portal to know the First Round of Seat Allotment Results.Candidates who will make it to the list of First Round of Seat Allotment will need to report at the allocated institution from 23rd June i.e. tomorrow till 3rd July 2018 to complete the admission formalities.The Online Registration for Second Round of Seat Allotment of NEET 2018 Counseling will begin on 6th July 2018 and conclude on 8th July.