NEET 2018 Correction Process to begin on 15th March; Here’s what you can Correct?

NEET 2018 Correction Process is scheduled to begin on 15March 2018, after the online application process closed on 12March, yesterday. Candidates who have applied for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG 2018 will be able to take the 'One Time Correction Opportunity' to make corrections in the data entered in their application forms. Candidates must once again thoroughly go through the NEET UG 2018 Information Bulletin to avoid any mistakes that can lead to rejection or affect the candidate’s position in the merit list.Candidates who have successfully applied for CBSE NEET 2018 seeking admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in medical colleges/institutions/universities across the country, will be able to correct data in the following fields of the application form:5. Category6. Disability Status7. MediumOnly candidates who had furnished ID proof other than Aadhaar Card will be able to change their Identification Identity, Date of Birth, and Gender. They’ll be able to update Aadhaar Number or Aadhaar Enrolment Number.Candidates from Assam, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir, will be to update their State code of eligibility. Candidates of Jammu and Kashmir will also get the option to change their Self Declaration status.All candidates will be able to update their Category and/or Disability Status; however, if that puts the candidate in higher application fee slot, then s/he has to pay the difference.All candidates will be able to change their Medium however if they choose a regional language then they might have to change their Examination Centre too.All candidates will be able to change their Examination Centre, Qualifying Examination Code and %age scored in Class 12and Father's name and Mother's name.