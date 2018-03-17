NEET 2018 Form Correction Closes Tonight at 11:50PM on cbseneet.nic.in, Know what can be Changed?

NEET 2018 Form Correction window will close tonight at 11:50PM for making corrections or changes in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2018 Application Forms. CBSE is scheduled to organize the NEET 2018 entrance exam for medical aspirants on Sunday, 6th May 2018 and had closed the application process on 12th March 2018, last week. The Board had began this one-time correction facility on 15th March 2018 and candidates must once again go through their NEET 2018 application forms to modify details or make corrections (if required) to avoid any mistakes that can lead to rejection or affect the candidate’s position in the merit list. No candidate will be able to make changes afterwards.Candidates will be able to change the following details in their NEET 2018 Application Form:These 3 options can be availed only by the candidates who had furnished ID proof other than their ‘Aadhaar’ Card. They’ll be able to update Aadhaar Number or Aadhaar Enrolment Number in the application form now. This option is also not available to foreigners, OCIs, PIOs and NRI candidates.State code of eligibility can be updated by candidates from Assam, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir only if they have got Aadhaar ID or Aadhaar Enrolment Number now. J&K candidates can also change their Self Declaration status.All candidates can update their Category and/or Disability Status; however, if that requires the candidate to pay more fee, he has to pay the difference as per the higher application fee slot.All candidates can update their Medium for attempting NEET 2018 entrance exam however if they choose a regional language then they need to check the Examination Centre too.All candidates can update their Examination Centre, Qualifying Examination Code and %age scored in Class 12th and Father's name and Mother's name.Candidates can read the official notification here: