NEET 2018: HC Raps Tamil Nadu Govt, CBSE For Seeking Compensatory Marks for Students

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has adjourned a petition seeking compensatory marks for Tamil medium students who had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).While hearing the counter petition filed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Central and state governments, the bench stated that the students were clearly informed by the board that in case of ambiguity in the questions in the regional language, the English version will be final, said a New Indian Express report.The division bench comprising Justices C T Selvam and A M Basheer Ahamed criticised the board by saying that the mistakes in the questions were not mere ambiguity. “This seems to be an escape clause on the cost of the students,” the report quoted the HC as saying.The judges slammed the board by asking whether the marks of Tamil students in the examination would be decided based on their proficiency in English.​The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE had released the answer key for NEET 2018 on May 25 and the candidates were given chance to raise objections on the answer key/ OMR sheet/ test booklet code till May 27.Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam that was conducted on May 6.The experts had suggested a drop in the cut-off considering the difficulty level of the NEET paper. The qualifying percentage for the unreserved category was 50 percent and the qualifying score as per qualification percentile (out of 720) was 131.For OBC/ SC/ ST category, it was 107 and the qualifying percentage was 40 percent (107 percentile). Similarly, for physically challenged, it was 118.