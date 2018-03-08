NEET 2018 Last Date Extended to March 12, Submit Fee Till March 13

NEET 2018 Registration has been extended from 9th March to 12th March 2018 after several changes were made to the eligibility criteria initially mentioned in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 Information Bulletin.The last date to apply online for NEET 2018 was originally 9th March 2018. As per the latest NEET 2018 Notification released on cbseneet.nic.in, "The date for submission of online Application Form for NEET (UG), 2018 is extended from 09.03.2018 (Friday) to 12.03.2018 (Monday) till 5.30 pm."Candidates who register before the deadline, will be able to deposit the online fee till 13th March, 11:50PM and the one-time correction window will be available from 15th to 17th March 2018.Here are the latest changes that have been made due to intervention of Supreme Court in NEET UG 2018 Application Process:In a decision released on Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India scrapped Aadhaar Card being mandatory for NEET UG 2018 or any other National Level Application process. "In addition to Aadhaar or Aadhaar Enrollment No., the candidates may fill the application form by mentioning alternative Identification Number such as Ration Card, Passport, Bank Account No. or other valid Government ID (such as Driving License, Voter ID etc.)" read the notification.For equivalency for 10+2 qualification from other Countries, "Any other examination which, in scope and standard is found to be equivalent to the intermediate science examination of an Indian University/Board, taking Physics, Chemistry and Biology including practical test in each of these subjects and English," read another notice on CBSE NEET UG 2018's official website.