NEET 2018 Registration Ends Today for MBBS/BDS Admissions in India & Abroad; Apply before 5:30PM, Exam on 6th May 2018

The Medical Council of India issued a notification reinstating its decision to make NEET 2018 mandatory for candidates who wish to take admission in a Foreign Medical Institution/University to pursue undergraduate programme like MBBS or BDS on or after 1st June 2018.

Ahona Sengupta |

Updated:March 12, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
Screen grab of official website of NEET.
NEET 2018 registration is scheduled to end today i.e. 12th March 2018. Medical aspirants seeking admissions in Undergraduate Medical programmes like MBBS & BDS in India or even abroad must apply before 5:30 PM today on the official website of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – NEET 2018 - cbseneet.nic.in. CBSE will organize NEET 2018 entrance exam on Sunday, 6th May 2018, 10 AM across the country.

The Medical Council of India issued a notification reinstating its decision to make NEET 2018 mandatory for candidates who wish to take admission in a Foreign Medical Institution/University to pursue undergraduate programme like MBBS or BDS on or after 1st June 2018. Candidates interested in taking admissions in medical colleges/universities/institutions outside India must refer to the official notification here:
https://cbseneet.nic.in/cbseneet/ShowPdf.aspx?Type=E0184ADEDF913B076626646D3F52C3B49C39AD6D&ID=94940E534AEDD3F6D9BB77C6322F6641DBB7432A

NEET 2018 Registration was extended last week after several tweaks to the eligibility criteria initially mentioned in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 Information Bulletin. As per the official notification, “The date for submission of online Application Form for NEET (UG), 2018 is extended from 09.03.2018 (Friday) to 12.03.2018 (Monday) till 5.30 pm.”

Aadhaar Not Mandatory
The Supreme Court of India scrapped Aadhaar Card being mandatory for NEET UG 2018 or any other National Level Entrance Exam, last week. Therefore candidates who do not have an Aadhaar Card as yet can furnish other government issued identity proofs.  “In addition to Aadhaar or Aadhaar Enrollment No., the candidates may fill the application form by mentioning alternative Identification Number such as Ration Card, Passport, Bank Account No. or other valid Government ID (such as Driving License, Voter ID etc.)” read the notification.

 

NIOS/Open School Can Apply
As per the orders of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, NIOS/State Open School and Private candidates are conditionally eligible to apply for NEET UG 2018; however, their candidature is subject to the outcome of Writ Petitions which are scheduled for next hearing in April 2018, next month.

 

NEET 2018 Application Fee:
General/OBC - Rs.1400
SC/ST/PH - Rs 750

How to apply for NEET UG 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cbseneet.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ given at the footer

Step 3 – Register Yourself, Login with your credentials, Pay the application fee, and complete the application process

Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take atleast 3 printouts for further reference

