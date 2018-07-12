English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
NEET 2018 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today at mcc.nic.in, Stay Tuned!
The National Eligibilty Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2018 (NEET) was conducted on 6th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions in MBBS/ BDS Courses in the medical and dental institutions across the country. The result of 1st round of seat allotment was declared on 22nd June 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
NEET 2018 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result is expected to be released anytime today i.e. 12th July 2018 by the Medical Counselling Commitee (MCC) on its official website - mcc.nic.in.
The National Eligibilty Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2018 (NEET) was conducted on 6th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions in MBBS/ BDS Courses in the medical and dental institutions across the country. The result of 1st round of seat allotment was declared on 22nd June 2018.
The Counselling and choice filling process for the 2nd round of seat allotment was conducted from 6th to 9th July 2018 and choice locking process was closed on 9th July 2018. Candidates who will make it to the NEET 2nd Round of Seat Allotment list, need to carry their original certificates along with copies and other documents to the respective colleges from 13th to 22nd July 2018 to complete the seat allotment process.
The vacant seats after the completion of 2nd round of counselling will be given to state quota on 23rd July 2018.
The process for Mop – up round will begin from 12th August and conclude on 14th August 2018, 5:00 PM. Candidates must check the details of Counselling Schedule in the below mentioned url:
https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/Documents/UGTentativeSchedule18.pdf
Also Watch
The National Eligibilty Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2018 (NEET) was conducted on 6th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions in MBBS/ BDS Courses in the medical and dental institutions across the country. The result of 1st round of seat allotment was declared on 22nd June 2018.
The Counselling and choice filling process for the 2nd round of seat allotment was conducted from 6th to 9th July 2018 and choice locking process was closed on 9th July 2018. Candidates who will make it to the NEET 2nd Round of Seat Allotment list, need to carry their original certificates along with copies and other documents to the respective colleges from 13th to 22nd July 2018 to complete the seat allotment process.
The vacant seats after the completion of 2nd round of counselling will be given to state quota on 23rd July 2018.
The process for Mop – up round will begin from 12th August and conclude on 14th August 2018, 5:00 PM. Candidates must check the details of Counselling Schedule in the below mentioned url:
https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/Documents/UGTentativeSchedule18.pdf
Also Watch
-
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sen: How Southgate's Boys Brought Belief and Hope Back to English Football
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- Move Over Messi, Virender Sehwag Has Found 'Messi Ka Chacha' on the Internet
- The Thrilling Story of Rescue of Thai Boys from Cave Heads to Hollywood
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post