1-min read

NEET 2018 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today at mcc.nic.in, Stay Tuned!

The National Eligibilty Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2018 (NEET) was conducted on 6th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions in MBBS/ BDS Courses in the medical and dental institutions across the country. The result of 1st round of seat allotment was declared on 22nd June 2018.

Updated:July 12, 2018, 4:33 PM IST
NEET 2018 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today at mcc.nic.in, Stay Tuned!
(Image: News18.com)
NEET 2018 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result is expected to be released anytime today i.e. 12th July 2018 by the Medical Counselling Commitee (MCC) on its official website - mcc.nic.in.

The Counselling and choice filling process for the 2nd round of seat allotment was conducted from 6th to 9th July 2018 and choice locking process was closed on 9th July 2018. Candidates who will make it to the NEET 2nd Round of Seat Allotment list, need to carry their original certificates along with copies and other documents to the respective colleges from 13th to 22nd July 2018 to complete the seat allotment process.

The vacant seats after the completion of 2nd round of counselling will be given to state quota on 23rd July 2018.

The process for Mop – up round will begin from 12th August and conclude on 14th August 2018, 5:00 PM. Candidates must check the details of Counselling Schedule in the below mentioned url:
https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/Documents/UGTentativeSchedule18.pdf


