NEET 2018: Special Instructions for Open School & Private Candidates Released, Apply Before March 9

CBSE has released special instructions for Open School and Private candidates who are applying for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - NEET UG 2018. Earlier on 1st March 2018, CBSE had released a notification stating that NIOS/State Open School and Private candidates can apply for NEET UG 2018 as per the orders of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.However, their candidature to apply for NEET 2018 is subject to the outcome of Writ Petitions. As per the special instructions notice, NIOS, State Open School and Private candidates may submit details as suggested below under the information of Class XI of their NEET UG 2018 Application Form:. Name of School/College - Same as of Class XII. Year of Passing - One Year before the Passing of Class XII. Place of Study - As Applicable. State where Class XI School/College is located - As of Class XII. District where Class XI School/College is located - As of Class XIIThe special instructions have been issued as many NIOS students had confusion regarding information required for Class XI details while filling the NEET 2018 online application form. NIOS and private candidates can now refer to the above guidelines issued by CBSE to fill their forms on or before 9th March 2018.