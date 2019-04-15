SPONSORED BY
NEET 2019 Admit Card: NTA to Release NEET Admit Card 2019 Today at ntaneet.nic.in

The NEET entrance examination 2019 will be held on May 5. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be conducted in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 15, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
NTA NEET Admit Card 2019 | The NTA NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) Admit Card 2019, NEET 2019 Admit Card will be release today after 2 pm by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The National Testing Agency or NTA will announce the NEET entrance exam admit card 2019 or hall ticket through its official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Applicants waiting for their medical entrance hall ticket can down download their NEET Admit Card 2019, NEET 2019 Admit Card from the National Testing Agency’s website.

The NEET entrance examination 2019 will be held on May 5. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be conducted in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Over 15 lakh candidates have applied for NEET entrance examination 2019, which is compulsory for all Indian students who want to pursue medicine in India and abroad.

Steps to download your NEET 2019 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit NTA’s official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Step2: Look for a link which ‘NEET 2019 Admit Card’

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download NEET Admit Card 2019’

Step 3: You will be directed to another page where you will have to log in

Step 4: Log in on this page using your NEET Entrance Examination 2019 registration number

Step 5: Download your NTA NEET 2019 Admit Card and take a print out

It is important to note that this year it is compulsory for candidates to print the NEET Admit Card 2019. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the NEET entrance examination without a valid admit card.

The candidates who are appearing for NTA NEET entrance examination can prepare through mock tests and sample papers available on NTA’s website ntaneet.nic.in.
NEET entrance examination was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last year in 2018. This is the first time that NTA will be conducting this examination.
