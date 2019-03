NEET 2019: AFMC MBBS 2019 Eligibility Criteria, Admission Process and How to Apply

Armed Forces Medical College, AFMC Pune admissions to the undergraduate MBBS courses for 2019 would be done based on candidates’ performance in NEET 2019. NEET 2019 would be held on May 5, 2019 by the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. Interested candidates can apply for AFMC MBBS 2019 at mcc.nic.in . The NEET 2019 would be conducted by the National Testing Agency, NTA in pen and paper mode and will not be a computer based exam. The AFMC MBBS 2019 admission process, number of seats and other information is summarized below.Age limit: Candidates should not be less than 17 years of age and no more than 24 years of age calculated as on December 31, 2019.Marital Status: Married candidates are not eligible for AFMC. Besides, the candidates selected for AFMC, Pune are not allowed to get married during the duration of the course either.Educational qualification remains similar to NEET 2019.Indian citizens are eligible to apply for AFMC. Other candidates can only apply once they have acquired citizenship. Candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir are also eligible for admission to AFMC, Pune.Shortlisted candidates would be called for a second round of screening, which will include a Test of English Language, Comprehension, Logic and Reasoning (ToELR), Psychological Assessment Test (PAT), Interview and Medical Examination. This would be held in June/July at AFMC, Pune.Interested candidates should register and apply for AFMC, Pune on DGHS website at mcc.nic.in ahead of the counselling. The window to register would be opened once the NEET 2019 results are declared by NTA. Separate registration for AFMC websites is not required.