English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NEET 2019 Answer Key: National Testing Agency Released NEET Answer Key at ntaneet.nic.in
NEET Answer Key 2019, for Odisha, Siliguri and Karnataka re-exam candidates, will be announced by National Testing Agency soon on its official website ntaneet.nic.in
(Image: News18)
Loading...
NEET 2019 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency has successfully conducted the NEET re-examination on May 20 (Monday) for candidates enrolled from Odisha, Siliguri and Karnataka.
Due to Cyclone Fani and delay in train operations the NEET 2019 examination was postponed in Odisha and Karnataka. As the NEET 2019 re-examination has been concluded on May 20 and the NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019 is expected to be released soon at the official website ntaneet.nic.in However, till now the exam conducting authority National Testing Agency has not issued any official notification for NEET 2019 Answer Key, NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019.
How to download NEET Answer Key 2019
1: Visit the NTA’s official website ntaneet.nic.in
2: Search for tab saying ‘NEET answer key 2019’ tab and click on it
3: Enter the required details, and select the paper code
4: The NEET 2019 Answer Key will appear for download. Take a printout
Candidates can also keep a track on the webpage of Medical Counselling Committee www.mcc.nic.in for all latest updates regarding NEET Answer Key, NEET 2019 Answer Key, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019.
Once the official NEET 2019 Answer Key, NEET Answer Key 2019 is released, candidates can check and estimate their scores. Scenario of raising online challenge against the NEET answer key 2019 is also taken in to account by the NTA. For same, candidates have to pay non-refundable processing fee of Rs.1000/- per answer challenged. The prescribed format for filing objection in the NEET Answer Key, NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019 will be briefed soon.
After acceptance of objections against the NEET Answer Key 2019, the National Testing Agency will release a last and final NEET Answer Key.
Due to Cyclone Fani and delay in train operations the NEET 2019 examination was postponed in Odisha and Karnataka. As the NEET 2019 re-examination has been concluded on May 20 and the NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019 is expected to be released soon at the official website ntaneet.nic.in However, till now the exam conducting authority National Testing Agency has not issued any official notification for NEET 2019 Answer Key, NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019.
How to download NEET Answer Key 2019
1: Visit the NTA’s official website ntaneet.nic.in
2: Search for tab saying ‘NEET answer key 2019’ tab and click on it
3: Enter the required details, and select the paper code
4: The NEET 2019 Answer Key will appear for download. Take a printout
Candidates can also keep a track on the webpage of Medical Counselling Committee www.mcc.nic.in for all latest updates regarding NEET Answer Key, NEET 2019 Answer Key, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019.
Once the official NEET 2019 Answer Key, NEET Answer Key 2019 is released, candidates can check and estimate their scores. Scenario of raising online challenge against the NEET answer key 2019 is also taken in to account by the NTA. For same, candidates have to pay non-refundable processing fee of Rs.1000/- per answer challenged. The prescribed format for filing objection in the NEET Answer Key, NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019 will be briefed soon.
After acceptance of objections against the NEET Answer Key 2019, the National Testing Agency will release a last and final NEET Answer Key.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IRCTC Just Schooled a Man Who Complained About Porn Ads on Their App
- Apple's Response Proves App Store Isn't Any More a Monopoly Than The Google Play Store
- Chunky Panday Breaks Silence on Claims of Ananya 'Faking' Admission in US Universities
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
- Amazon Echo Show 5 With 5.5-inch Display Launched at Rs 8,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results