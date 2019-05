NEET 2019 Answer Key: National Testing Agency to Release NEET Answer Key Soon at ntaneet.nic.in

: The National Testing Agency has successfully conducted the NEET re-examination on May 20 (Monday) for candidates enrolled from Odisha, Siliguri and Karnataka.Due to Cyclone Fani and delay in train operations the NEET 2019 examination was postponed in Odisha and Karnataka. As the NEET 2019 re-examination has been concluded on May 20 and the NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019 is expected to be released soon at the official website ntaneet.nic.in However, till now the exam conducting authority National Testing Agency has not issued any official notification for NEET 2019 Answer Key, NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019.1: Visit the NTA’s official website ntaneet.nic.in 2: Search for tab saying ‘NEET answer key 2019’ tab and click on it3: Enter the required details, and select the paper code4: The NEET 2019 Answer Key will appear for download. Take a printoutCandidates can also keep a track on the webpage of Medical Counselling Committee www.mcc.nic.in for all latest updates regarding NEET Answer Key, NEET 2019 Answer Key, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019.Once the official NEET 2019 Answer Key, NEET Answer Key 2019 is released, candidates can check and estimate their scores. Scenario of raising online challenge against the NEET answer key 2019 is also taken in to account by the NTA. For same, candidates have to pay non-refundable processing fee of Rs.1000/- per answer challenged. The prescribed format for filing objection in the NEET Answer Key, NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019 will be briefed soon.After acceptance of objections against the NEET Answer Key 2019, the National Testing Agency will release a last and final NEET Answer Key.