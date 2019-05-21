English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NEET 2019 Answer Key: National Testing Agency to Release NEET Answer Key Soon at ntaneet.nic.in
NEET Answer Key 2019, for Odisha, Siliguri and Karnataka re-exam candidates, will be announced by National Testing Agency soon on its official website ntaneet.nic.in
(Image: News18)
Loading...
NEET 2019 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency has successfully conducted the NEET re-examination on May 20 (Monday) for candidates enrolled from Odisha, Siliguri and Karnataka.
Due to Cyclone Fani and delay in train operations the NEET 2019 examination was postponed in Odisha and Karnataka. As the NEET 2019 re-examination has been concluded on May 20 and the NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019 is expected to be released soon at the official website ntaneet.nic.in However, till now the exam conducting authority National Testing Agency has not issued any official notification for NEET 2019 Answer Key, NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019.
How to download NEET Answer Key 2019
1: Visit the NTA’s official website ntaneet.nic.in
2: Search for tab saying ‘NEET answer key 2019’ tab and click on it
3: Enter the required details, and select the paper code
4: The NEET 2019 Answer Key will appear for download. Take a printout
Candidates can also keep a track on the webpage of Medical Counselling Committee www.mcc.nic.in for all latest updates regarding NEET Answer Key, NEET 2019 Answer Key, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019.
Once the official NEET 2019 Answer Key, NEET Answer Key 2019 is released, candidates can check and estimate their scores. Scenario of raising online challenge against the NEET answer key 2019 is also taken in to account by the NTA. For same, candidates have to pay non-refundable processing fee of Rs.1000/- per answer challenged. The prescribed format for filing objection in the NEET Answer Key, NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019 will be briefed soon.
After acceptance of objections against the NEET Answer Key 2019, the National Testing Agency will release a last and final NEET Answer Key.
Due to Cyclone Fani and delay in train operations the NEET 2019 examination was postponed in Odisha and Karnataka. As the NEET 2019 re-examination has been concluded on May 20 and the NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019 is expected to be released soon at the official website ntaneet.nic.in However, till now the exam conducting authority National Testing Agency has not issued any official notification for NEET 2019 Answer Key, NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019.
How to download NEET Answer Key 2019
1: Visit the NTA’s official website ntaneet.nic.in
2: Search for tab saying ‘NEET answer key 2019’ tab and click on it
3: Enter the required details, and select the paper code
4: The NEET 2019 Answer Key will appear for download. Take a printout
Candidates can also keep a track on the webpage of Medical Counselling Committee www.mcc.nic.in for all latest updates regarding NEET Answer Key, NEET 2019 Answer Key, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019.
Once the official NEET 2019 Answer Key, NEET Answer Key 2019 is released, candidates can check and estimate their scores. Scenario of raising online challenge against the NEET answer key 2019 is also taken in to account by the NTA. For same, candidates have to pay non-refundable processing fee of Rs.1000/- per answer challenged. The prescribed format for filing objection in the NEET Answer Key, NEET Answer Key 2019, NEET Medical Answer Key 2019 will be briefed soon.
After acceptance of objections against the NEET Answer Key 2019, the National Testing Agency will release a last and final NEET Answer Key.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Angrily Reacts to Backlash Over Game of Thrones Ending
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Moeen Ali Urges Fans to Treat Warner and Smith 'Decently'
- Niki Lauda, Formula 1 Legend Horrendously Burned in Fireball Crash 42 Years Ago, Dies Aged 70
- The Campaign Circus: The Good, Bad And Ugly of Election 2019
- Video of Differently Abled Zomato Delivery Guy Goes Viral, Twitter Calls Him a 'True Inspiration'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results