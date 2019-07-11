NEET 2019 Counseling Rescheduled: Round 2 Registration to Continue Till July 13 at mcc.nic.in, Know the Revised NEET Dates
The admission authority Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published NEET 2019 Counseling rescheduled circular on its official website giving information about the revised dates for the second round of the NEET 2019 Counseling.
NEET 2019 Counseling Rescheduled| The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has rescheduled the second round of NEET 2019 counseling, which is conducted to grant admission into MBBS and BDS courses.
The admission authority MCC has published NEET 2019 Counseling rescheduled circular on its official website mcc.nic.in mentioning the revised dates for the second round of the NEET 2019 Counseling.
The revised NEET 2019 dates can be read here. Following the new NEET 2019 Counseling schedule, the NEET MBBS 2019 registration, NEET BDS 2019 registration and payment for the same will be now held from July 11 to July 13. The registration date, which was earlier scheduled from July 9 to July 11, is shifted forward by two days.
According to the NEET revised counseling 2019 schedule, the choice filling will start July 12 onwards. The students can lock their choice providing names of preferred medical, dental college for MBBS, BDS course July 14 onwards. The process, which will be conducted online, was supposed to take place July 12 onwards. Further, the payment facility will be available till July 13 till 12 noon as per the server time.
The result for second round of NEET MBBS 2019 seat allotment, NEET BDS 2019 seat allotment will be published on July 18 on the homepage of Medical Counselling Committee.
NEET 2019 Counselling: How to Register
As the NEET 2019 registration window is still open, we have provided the process to register and participate in second round of NEET admission.
Step 1: Visit Medical Counselling Committee( MCC) website: mcc.nic.in
Step 2: You can click on the direct link
Step 3: On the homepage, click on candidate login window and the required details for NEET 2019 registration formalities
Step 4: Pay the applicable NEET 2019 counseling fee and enter your choice of medical-dental colleges within the stipulated dates
Step 5: Take a printout of NEET 2019 counseling registration form
On July 3, first round of NEET Seat Allotment Result 2019 was withdrawn and withheld after being declared by the Medical Counseling Committee.
