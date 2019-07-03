NEET 2019 Counselling Fresh Seat Allotment Result Declared at medicalcounseling.nic.in
The NEET medical seat allotment list 2019, NEET 2019 Counselling First Round Seat Allotment List Result was published on Medical Counseling Committee‘s official website medicalcounseling.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
A direct URL to check the NEET Counselling 2019 First Round Seat Allotment Result is also hosted by the MCC allowing easy download of NEET MBBS 2019 seat allotment result, NEET BDS 2019 seat allotment result.
All NEET 2019 qualified candidates who have applied for the online counseling round and gave their medical/dental college preference can check the NEET MBBS/BDS 2019 seat allotment status here medicalcounseling.nic.in
On knowing NEET 2019 admission status, download the admission call letter and comply with the instructions printed on the letter.
According to information provided on the MCC’s homepage, the document verification of NEET 2019 Counselling process which was scheduled to start on July 3 has extended till July 8. The admission for 15% All India Quota of medical and dental seats will be done on the basis of NEET UG 2019 allotment list.
Steps to Check NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2019
Step 1- Visit the official website, medicalcounseling.nic.in or mcc.nic.in
Step 2-Click on the link reading ‘Final Result for Round 1 UG 2019 2 July 2019’ for NEET 2019
Step 3- On new tab, PDF version of NEET MBBS 2019 seat allotment result, NEET BDS 2019 seat allotment result will open
