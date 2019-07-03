NEET 2019 Counselling: MCC Releases First Round Results at medicalcounseling.nic.in
The first round of NEET Seat Allotment Result 2019 was withdrawn and withheld by the Medical Counseling Committee yesterday.
(Image: News18.com)
NEET 2019 Seat Allotment Result Withheld | The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) released the NEET 2019 first round seat allotment result today. Earlier, the first round of NEET Seat Allotment Result 2019 was withdrawn and withheld by the Medical Counseling Committee. Candidates can read the notice issued by the MCC on its official website medicalcounseling.nic.in.
The official notification issued by the Medical Counseling Committee reads “It is for the information to all candidates that Provisional Result of Round of UG Counselling 2019 is being withdrawn in view of the W.P Nos. 35853 of 2016 M. Rithika- V/s. MCI & Ors., w.r.t the Wards of Insured IP) of ESIC. A fresh new result for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2019 will be fresh schedule. Generation of Provisional Allotment Letter will be possible only after the Final Result is uploaded on MCC website.”
However, the notifications says that the fresh NEET Counselling 2019 first round seat allotment result 2019, NEET 2019 Counselling First Round Seat Allotment result will be uploaded shortly.
Keep visiting the MCC’s homepage for latest update on NEET 2019 first round Seat Allotment Result.
