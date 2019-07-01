NEET 2019 Counselling: MCC to Announce First Round Seat Allotment Result Today on Official Site
The candidates who have applied for the same can check the NEET 2019 Counselling first round seat allotment result on the Medical Counselling Committee’s official website after 6 pm.
Image for representation.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET Counselling 2019 first round seat allotment result today (July 1) after 6 pm. The NEET UG Counselling 2019 first round seat allotment will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its official website. The candidates who have applied for the same can check the NEET 2019 Counselling first round seat allotment result on the Medical Counselling Committee’s official website after 6 pm. The Medical Counselling Committee conducted the NEET 2019 Counselling first round registration from June 19 to June 24, 2019.
The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registration process for second round of NEET 2019 counselling from July 9 to July 11. Once the registration process is over on July 11, students will be able to lock their choices on July 12 from 3 pm onwards. The NEET 2019 counselling result for second round seat allotment will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee on July 15.
NEET Counselling 2019 First Round Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check online
Step 1: Click on the official website, mcc.nic.in, medicalcounselling.nic.in
Step 2: Look for 'NEET Counselling 2019 first round seat allotment result'
Step 3: NEET 2019 Counselling first round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Download and take print out of the same for future use.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jabariya Jodi Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's Film Promises a Laugh Riot
- Indo-French Joint Air Exercise Garuda-VI Begins, Sukhoi Su30MKI, Rafale to Battle it Out: Watch Video
- Playboy Muse Rose Romero Makes India Debut With Badshah's Song
- This New Wrist Band Could Help Monitor Emotions like Depression and Anxiety
- Former Residence of Maharaja of Jaipur Set to Be Open For Public Soon
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s