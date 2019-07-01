NEET 2019 Counselling: MCC to Announce First Round Seat Allotment Result Today on Official Site

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET Counselling 2019 first round seat allotment result today (July 1) after 6 pm. The NEET UG Counselling 2019 first round seat allotment will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its official website. The candidates who have applied for the same can check the NEET 2019 Counselling first round seat allotment result on the Medical Counselling Committee’s official website after 6 pm. The Medical Counselling Committee conducted the NEET 2019 Counselling first round registration from June 19 to June 24, 2019.

The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registration process for second round of NEET 2019 counselling from July 9 to July 11. Once the registration process is over on July 11, students will be able to lock their choices on July 12 from 3 pm onwards. The NEET 2019 counselling result for second round seat allotment will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee on July 15.

NEET Counselling 2019 First Round Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check online

Step 1: Click on the official website, mcc.nic.in, medicalcounselling.nic.in

Step 2: Look for 'NEET Counselling 2019 first round seat allotment result'

Step 3: NEET 2019 Counselling first round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and take print out of the same for future use.