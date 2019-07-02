Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NEET 2019 Counselling: MCC Withholds First Round, Fresh Results Expected Shortly at medicalcounseling.nic.in

According to the latest circular issued at medicalcounseling.nic.in, the first round of NEET Seat Allotment Result 2019 was withdrawn and withheld by the Medical Counseling Committee.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
NEET 2019 Counselling: MCC Withholds First Round, Fresh Results Expected Shortly at medicalcounseling.nic.in
NEET 2019 Seat Allotment Result Withheld | After releasing the provisional NEET 2019 Seat Allotment Result, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has on Tuesday withheld the NEET 2019 first round seat allotment result without citing reasons for it. According to the latest circular, the first round of NEET Seat Allotment Result 2019 was withdrawn and withheld by the Medical Counseling Committee. Candidates can read the notice issued by the MCC on its official website medicalcounseling.nic.in.

The official notification issued by the Medical Counseling Committee reads “It is for the information to all candidates that Provisional Result of Round of UG Counselling 2019 is being withdrawn in view of the W.P Nos. 35853 of 2016 M. Rithika- V/s. MCI & Ors., w.r.t the Wards of Insured IP) of ESIC. A fresh new result for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2019 will be fresh schedule. Generation of Provisional Allotment Letter will be possible only after the Final Result is uploaded on MCC website.”

However, the notifications says that the fresh NEET Counselling 2019 first round seat allotment result 2019, NEET 2019 Counselling First Round Seat Allotment result will be uploaded shortly.

Keep visiting the MCC’s homepage for latest update on NEET 2019 first round Seat Allotment Result.

