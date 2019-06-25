Take the pledge to vote

NEET 2019 Counselling Registration Closed, Apply for Choice Filling Today at mcc.nic.in till 5pm, Details

The registration process for the first round of NEET Counselling 2019, NEET UG counselling has ended today, however, the counselling fee payment window will close only on June 25 at 2 pm.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 12:03 AM IST
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
NEET Counselling 2019 | The registration process for the first round of NEET Counselling 2019, NEET UG counselling has ended today, June 24 (Monday). However, the counselling fee payment window is still open and will close on June 25 (Tuesday) at 2 pm. The NEET 2019 Counselling fee and choice locking for preferred college are available on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) mcc.nic.in. However, it has to be noted that NEET 2019 MBBS, BDS choice filling-locking for the day is closed.

Tomorrow, the timing for exercising preferred choices of colleges under NEET Counselling is 10 am to 5 pm. The official NEET Counselling 2019 circular will published on the MCC’s website and the datelines can be checked here - medicalcounseling.nic.in

For the first round of NEET Counselling 2019, the seat allotment proceedings are scheduled for June 26 (Wednesday). The result for NEET 2019 seat allotment will be declared on June 27 and admission formalities for shortlisted candidates will be held from June 28 to July 3 at respective NEET 2019 Counselling venues.

On July 6, onwards, the second round of NEET counselling 2019 will start and candidates who were unable to register for the same can apply here. The NEET counselling 2019 registration will be held for three days, July 6- July 8 and the payment window will remain open till July 9 (5pm). The choice filling and locking for the second phase of NEET counselling will start from 10 to 5 pm on July 9. The NEET counseling 2019 mentioning the names of shortlisted candidates will be officially declared on July 12. The final seat allotment for this round to get wrapped in 9 days and the dates are July 13 to July 22.

