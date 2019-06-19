Take the pledge to vote

NEET 2019 Counselling Schedule Published at mcc.nic.in, Registration Open Till June 24

The admission for current academic session will be granted in two NEET 2019 Counselling phases and one Mop-up round. The registration for participating in the first round of NEET 2019 Counselling is set to start on June 19 and will close on June 24.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
Representative image.
NEET 2019 Counselling schedule| The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET 2019 Counselling schedule on June 12. The official schedule of NEET 2019 was published by the Medical Counselling Committee on its official website https://www.mcc.nic.in/ for allotting MBBS, BDS seats under 15% All India Quota of several deemed and central medical-dental institutes.

The choice locking for preferred college and course is scheduled for June 25 and its timing is from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Based on the scores of candidates and choice preferences locked for college, course, the Medical Counselling Committee will announce the first round seat allotment result on June 27. The shortlisted candidates are required to reach the assigned venue of NEET 2019 Counselling for document verification, admission fee submission between June 28 and July 3 to get confirmed admission.

NEET 2019 Counselling: Registration Process

Step 1- Visit Medical Counselling Committee or MCC website <a href="https://www.mcc.nic.in/" target="_blank">mcc.nic.in

Step 2- On homepage, on upper left side, there is candidate login window.

Step 3- Click it and enter NEET 2019 exam credentials.

Step 4- Read the instruction and complete the registration formalities on given dates.

Step 5- Pay the applicable counseling fee

Step 6- Take a printout of NEET 2019 Counselling document having registration, choice locking details

The second and third round of NEET 2019 Counselling is scheduled for July and August, respectively. The registration for IInd phase counseling will take place from July 6 to July 8. The national level medical-dental National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2019 result was declared on June 5 by the National Testing Agency

