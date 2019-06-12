English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NEET 2019 Counselling Schedule Published at mcc.nic.in, Registration to Start on June 9
The admission for current academic session will be granted in two NEET 2019 Counselling phases and one Mop-up round. The registration for participating in the first round of NEET 2019 Counselling is set to start on June 19 and will close on June 24.
Representative image.
Loading...
NEET 2019 Counselling schedule| Today i.e. June 12, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET 2019 Counselling schedule. The official schedule of NEET 2019 was published by the Medical Counselling Committee on its official website mcc.nic.in (https://www.mcc.nic.in/) for allotting MBBS, BDS seats under 15% All India Quota of several deemed and central medical-dental institutes.
The admission for current academic session will be granted in two NEET 2019 Counselling phases and one Mop-up round. The registration for participating in the first round of NEET 2019 Counselling is set to start on June 19 and will close on June 24.
The choice locking for preferred college and course is scheduled for June 25 and its timing is from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Based on the scores of candidates and choice preferences locked for college, course, the Medical Counselling Committee will announce the first round seat allotment result on June 27. The shortlisted candidates are required to reach the assigned venue of NEET 2019 Counselling for document verification, admission fee submission between June 28 and July 3 to get confirmed admission.
NEET 2019 Counselling: Registration Process
Step 1- Visit Medical Counselling Committee or MCC website <a href="https://www.mcc.nic.in/" target="_blank">mcc.nic.in
Step 2- On homepage, on upper left side, there is candidate login window.
Step 3- Click it and enter NEET 2019 exam credentials.
Step 4- Read the instruction and complete the registration formalities on given dates.
Step 5- Pay the applicable counseling fee
Step 6- Take a printout of NEET 2019 Counselling document having registration, choice locking details
The second and third round of NEET 2019 Counselling is scheduled for July and August, respectively. The registration for IInd phase counseling will take place from July 6 to July 8. The national level medical-dental National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2019 result was declared on June 5 by the National Testing Agency
The admission for current academic session will be granted in two NEET 2019 Counselling phases and one Mop-up round. The registration for participating in the first round of NEET 2019 Counselling is set to start on June 19 and will close on June 24.
The choice locking for preferred college and course is scheduled for June 25 and its timing is from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Based on the scores of candidates and choice preferences locked for college, course, the Medical Counselling Committee will announce the first round seat allotment result on June 27. The shortlisted candidates are required to reach the assigned venue of NEET 2019 Counselling for document verification, admission fee submission between June 28 and July 3 to get confirmed admission.
NEET 2019 Counselling: Registration Process
Step 1- Visit Medical Counselling Committee or MCC website <a href="https://www.mcc.nic.in/" target="_blank">mcc.nic.in
Step 2- On homepage, on upper left side, there is candidate login window.
Step 3- Click it and enter NEET 2019 exam credentials.
Step 4- Read the instruction and complete the registration formalities on given dates.
Step 5- Pay the applicable counseling fee
Step 6- Take a printout of NEET 2019 Counselling document having registration, choice locking details
The second and third round of NEET 2019 Counselling is scheduled for July and August, respectively. The registration for IInd phase counseling will take place from July 6 to July 8. The national level medical-dental National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2019 result was declared on June 5 by the National Testing Agency
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Keanu Reeves Was Clueless About Being Internet's Latest Boyfriend, Says 'That’s Wacky'
- This Six-Year-Old is Impressing Celebrities like Will Smith and Chris Evans with Her Dance Moves
- You May Not Know What Ice Cream You Want, But Microsoft and Their AI do
- Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit Deny Relationship Rumors, Say They are Just Good Friends
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 Goes Live Today, Here are the Complete Patch Notes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results