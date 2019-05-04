English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NEET 2019 Exam Postponed in Odisha in Wake of Cyclone Fani
The NEET 2019 examination in Odisha has been postponed by the NTA due to cyclone Foni.
Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds ahead of the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri, in the Indian state of Odisha. (Image: AP)
NEET 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the date of 2019 NEET examination centres in Odisha as an impact of cyclone Foni. Cyclone Fani (pronounced as Foni) hit Odisha coast near Puri on Friday morning.
R. Subrahmanyam, Higher Education Secretary said, "NEET exam scheduled for May 5th in Odisha has been postponed as per the request of State Govt working on relief and rehabilitation work in the wake of cyclone Fani. Revised dates for the exam in Odisha will be announced soon."
Candidates appearing for NEET 2019 examination are advised to download the revised NEET 2019 admit card. The revised admit card will carry details of the 2019 NEET exam centers or venue, address and the code.
Odisha has seven NEET exam centers for the year 2019. The NEET 2019 examination centers are Angul (3601), Balasore/Baleswar (3602), Behrampur (3603), Bhubaneshwar 3604, Cuttack (3605), Rourkela (3606), Sambalpur (3607).
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
