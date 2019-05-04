NEET 2019 Exam Postponed in Odisha in Wake of Cyclone Fani; New Date to be Out Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the date of 2019 NEET examination centres in Odisha as an impact of cyclone Foni. Cyclone Fani (pronounced as Foni) hit Odisha coast near Puri on Friday morning.R. Subrahmanyam, Higher Education Secretary said, "NEET exam scheduled for May 5th in Odisha has been postponed as per the request of State Govt working on relief and rehabilitation work in the wake of cyclone Fani. Revised dates for the exam in Odisha will be announced soon."Candidates appearing for NEET 2019 examination are advised to download the revised NEET 2019 admit card. The revised admit card will carry details of the 2019 NEET exam centers or venue, address and the code.Odisha has seven NEET exam centers for the year 2019. The NEET 2019 examination centers are Angul (3601), Balasore/Baleswar (3602), Behrampur (3603), Bhubaneshwar 3604, Cuttack (3605), Rourkela (3606), Sambalpur (3607).