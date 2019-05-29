English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NEET 2019: NTA Invites Applications for EWS Quota at ntaneet.nic.in, Link Active Till May 31
The NEET 2019 examination was held on May 5 and application process was closed in April.
Representative image.
NTA NEET 2019 Application Reopens for EWS Quota | The National Testing Agency or NTA has today (May 29) reactivated the NEET application form link on its official website ntaneet.nic.in allowing candidates to register and apply under EWS quota. The NEET 2019 examination was held on May 5 and application process was closed in April. Then, the 10% margin of EWS quota was not however included in the NEET application form. Thus, candidates had no choice of applying under EWS quota. The last date to make correction or apply for EWS quota in NEET application form is May 31 till 5 pm. The exercised practice of EWS quota on application form is going to ease out the counseling process for admission of qualifying candidates in MBBS course. The medical colleges or institutions with EWS seats will conduct a separate counseling round by calling only those candidates who have applied for economically weaker section reservation.
According to steps mentioned in the official NTA’s notification, the following details have to be corrected accordingly. Read the process for making EWS corrections in NTA NEET 2019’s application form.
NTA NEET 2019 Application Form: How to choose EWS category
Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘candidate log-in’ section
Step 3: On new window, enter your application number and password
Step 4: You will log into dashboard and the NTA NEET 2019 Application Form will reopen
Step 5: The following details can be modified-
• Father’s Name
• Mother’s Name
• Date of Birth
• Gender
• Category
Step 5: Select ‘Category’ and click it for applying EWS quota. Read the terms and conditions before submitting the form
Step 6: Make final changes on the NEET application form and submit it.
